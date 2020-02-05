Coors Light Will Pay Dog Adoption Fees Across the Country

A beer manufacturer says they're going to pay dog adoption fees across the country.

After their Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi paid for dog adoptions at a Kansas City shelter. Coors Light liked that idea so much, they're doing the same.

The brewer says they'll reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 dog adoptions across the country for dogs taken to their forever homes between today and Feb. 21. The offer is good for those ages 21 and older.

In order to have your adoption fee reimbursed, you need to text a picture of the receipt proving your adoption and “COORS4k9” to 28130. You can see the details on their website.

Head into Valentine's in a relationship with unconditional love that you know will last: adopt a dog (or a cat) today.