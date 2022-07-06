Two Edmeston Women Charged After Dogs, Cats Found in Abandoned Trailer [PHOTOS]

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post contains pictures of dogs and cats that have allegedly been subjected to substandard conditions. The images may be disturbing for some. The reader is advised to use discretion.]

Two Otsego county women are under arrest, facing multiple charges after officials say that several dogs and cats were left inside an abandoned trailer.

A member of the New York State Police was sent to check to do a animal welfare check at a property located on Taylor Hill Road in Edmeston, New York. According to a written release from the NYSP, the preliminary "(investigation) at the scene revealed that several dogs and cats were living inside an abandoned trailer in squalor, with minimal to no ventilation, no access to water and without proper care."

Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

The owners voluntarily surrendered all eight animals - three dogs and five cats - and the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown helped to capture and remove the animals from the trailer. Veterinarians from the Susquehanna SPCA were also able to do initial exams on the animals to determine what additional care is needed.

The owners, identified as 57-year-old Tamara L. Tophoven and 43-year-old Rebecca Tophoven - both of whom are from Edmeston, New York - were arrested on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Each was charged with the following:

four counts of the Agriculture and Markets Law of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals (misdemeanor)

Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance

Both women were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear at the Edmeston Town Court on July 18, 2022 to answer the charges.

Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

The animals are still receiving care. The NYSP says that the dogs have all been adopted but the cats still need to find their forever homes. Anyone interested in adopting or supporting the animals should call the Susquehanna SPCA at: (607) 547.8111.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the photos below are of dogs and cats that have allegedly been subjected to substandard conditions. The images may be disturbing for some. The reader is advised to use discretion.]

Two Edmeston Women Arrested After Pets Allegedly Left in Trailer On July 2, 2022 New York State Police arrested two Edmeston (Otsego County) women after several dogs and cats, many of whom need medical care, were allegedly left in a trailer. The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is assisting with assessment, veterinary care, and possible rehabilitation of the pets.

