Great Pyrenees/Heeler Mix Puppies Ready For Adoption In CNY

Looking for a bigger dog? These Great Pyrenees/Heeler mixes rescued from a crowed, and high kill shelter are looking for their forever homes.

Due to a huge overpopulation problem and the lack of spay or neutering, people dump entire litters of puppies at shelters. When the shelters call or email Paws for the Cause Rescue, Inc in Blossvale, they take as many of the URGENT puppies (meaning they will soon be euthanized) as they can. In four years, Paws for the Cause Rescue, Inc, has saved over 1200 puppies.

Please Adopt ~ Don't Shop:

Those interested in adopting must visit their website and fill out an application. An application is REQUIRED before visiting.

Email: wendygeorge@pawsforthecauserescue.org

Phone: 315-820-8011

Cell Phone: 315-761-9869

Hours:

Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Paws For The Cause Rescue, INC is a 501c3 not for profit dog rescue located in Blossvale, NY.

Our mission is to rescue, house, feed, clean and medicate dogs and puppies left, for whatever reason, particularly those in public shelters, where they are at high risk of euthanasia due to overpopulation. We are dedicated to finding suitable, loving homes following a comprehensive adoption process and assuring that these animals are spayed or neutered by their new owners. We are committed to preventing cruelty to and promoting humane treatment of animals and to assist individuals with problems concerning animals an to raise the funds needed to support the work of this organization. [Paws For The Cause Rescue]