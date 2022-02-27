Police: Two Utica Men Arrested with ‘Felony Weight Crack Cocaine’ After Traffic Stop
Two Utica men are facing several charges following a traffic stop last night.
The Utica Police Department says that, at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, Crime Prevention Unit officers, partnering with deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, stopped a vehicle on the 1400 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue for vehicle and traffic violations.
While police were speaking with the driver, identified as 25-year-old Diemtri Silvagnoli of Utica, police learned that Silvagnoli was driving with a suspended New York State driver's license. The front passenger, identified as 24-year-old Donovan Rivera of Utica, had an outstanding warrant for criminal contempt.
WIBX is awaiting confirmation that Silvagnoli is the same Diemtri Silvagnoli on the UPD's Top Ten Most Wanted list.
Both men were placed under arrest and brought to the Utica Police Department was processing.
Because the vehicle had to be towed from the scene an inventory was taken. At that time police says that they found "felony weight crack cocaine, packing materials, and about $1200 in cash" in the vehicle.
Those items were seized by police. A Special Investigations Unit officer responded and charged both men with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (three counts)
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]