Two Utica men are facing several charges following a traffic stop last night.

The Utica Police Department says that, at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, Crime Prevention Unit officers, partnering with deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, stopped a vehicle on the 1400 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue for vehicle and traffic violations.

While police were speaking with the driver, identified as 25-year-old Diemtri Silvagnoli of Utica, police learned that Silvagnoli was driving with a suspended New York State driver's license. The front passenger, identified as 24-year-old Donovan Rivera of Utica, had an outstanding warrant for criminal contempt.

Diemtri Silvignoli Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022) Diemtri Silvignoli Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022) loading...

WIBX is awaiting confirmation that Silvagnoli is the same Diemtri Silvagnoli on the UPD's Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Both men were placed under arrest and brought to the Utica Police Department was processing.

Because the vehicle had to be towed from the scene an inventory was taken. At that time police says that they found "felony weight crack cocaine, packing materials, and about $1200 in cash" in the vehicle.

Those items were seized by police. A Special Investigations Unit officer responded and charged both men with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (three counts)

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Donovan Rivera Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022) Donovan Rivera Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022) loading...

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale! If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?