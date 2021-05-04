Police Searching for Buffalo College Student Missing More Than a Week

A Buffalo State College student has been missing for more than a week and may need medical attention.

Saniyya Dennis was last seen leaving her campus home Saturday, April 24 at around 11:00PM. The University Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the Buffalo State.

Saniyya is Black female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The 19-year-old is a Bronx, New York, native. Investigators believe she may need medical attention and she may still be in the Western New York area or may have traveled to Yonkers, New York.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time. University Police has circulated her information statewide to police agencies and hospitals through the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Anyone with information about Saniyya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.

"Please continue to keep Saniyya and her family and friends in your thoughts while we hope for her safe return," University Police said in a statement.

Credit - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.