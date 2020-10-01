These 43 Teens Have Gone Missing in New York Since July

Hundreds of children go missing every year. 43 have gone missing in New York State alone since July. Take a moment to look and see if you notice any of them to help bring them back home.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.