Authorities are investigating after a Fulton county man lost his life while trying to save his child late last week.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers and other emergency personnel received a call at approximately 4:00pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 about “a man that went into the water and did not resurface.”

The incident took place at Sacandaga Lake near Beacon Island in Mayfield, New York.

Sacandaga Lake near Beacon Island in Mayfield, New York

In addition to the NYSP, emergency responders from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC), New York State Fire, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Fire Department, North Hampton Fire Department, North Hampton Ambulance Service, and the Greater Amsterdam Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp. (GAVAC) all tried to located 47-year-old Albert Adamkoski of Mayfield. Adamkoski’s body was found by the NYSP Underwater Recovery Team (NYSP URT) approximately two hours after the search began.

The NYSP says that the results of their initial investigation determined that Adamkoski “jumped into the water from a pontoon boat to rescue his child, who was struggling to swim. Once saving the child with the assistance of another bystander, Adamkoski submerged into the water and did not resurface.” Police say the drowning is considered to be accidental at this time. The investigation, however, remains active.

No other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

