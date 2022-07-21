Authorities are releasing information about the cause of death of two passengers involved in an automobile accident on Saturday.

Police say the cause of death of the driver of the vehicle is still pending toxicology results.

A total of five people were inside of the vehicle at the time.

New York State Police reported that three people were fatally injured in a crash that took place at approximately 4:40am on July 16, 2022 near 169 Chub Lake Road in Fowler, New York.

Area near Chub Lake Road in Fowler, New York

According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of an investigation led officials to determine "that a 2017 Nissan Rogue was headed east on Chub Lake Road when it went off the south shoulder, struck a guiderail and overturned, coming to rest on its roof in a stream."

Three people were inside of the car. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jackie J. Henry of Richville, New York was brought to the hospital along with a passenger identified as 25-year-old Lorraine E. Stevens of Hermon, New York. Police say both died at Gouverneur Hospital. Another passenger, identified as 32-year-old Desiree N. Lowery of Potsdam, died at the scene.

The NYSP says that the Saint Lawrence County Coroner has determined that Lorraine Steven and Desiree Lowery died as a result of drowning.

Another passenger, 33-year-old Mark Hubbard of Rochester, New York, was treated for his injuries at Upstate University Hospital. Another passenger, 13-year-old Joy R. Henry of Richville, was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later released.

The NYSP says that the investigation is ongoing. There is no official statement at this time as to what caused the driver to go off of the road.

Witnesses, those with dashcam footage who were in the area, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

