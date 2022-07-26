Body of Female Kayaker from Plattsburgh Found in Saranac River

Police say the body of a woman who fell into the Saranac River has been found.

Troopers, investigators, members of the Underwater Recovery Team, and Drone Team responded to the scene as well as New York State Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Forest Rangers, members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and local emergency responders and water rescue teams from area fire departments. Authorities say they were notified at approximately 9:00pm on Friday July 22, 2022 that an adult had fallen into the Saranac River after her kayak flipped over in the water near Brown Road in Plattsburgh.

Saranac River near Brown Road in Plattsburgh, New York via Google Maps (July 2022)

Emergency responders searched for several hours and did not locate her. The search resumed on Saturday.

The body was found that day, July 23, 2022, in the water. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda R. Hilton of Plattsburgh, New York.

No other physical injuries were reported and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released. It has not been reported whether Ms. Hilton was alone at the time.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for July 26, 2022.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. The investigation is ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

