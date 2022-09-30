Search Continues for Atlanta, Georgia Man Who Fell into AuSable River
State Police are asking for help from the public with any information that might help with their investigation as search and rescue teams continue to search for a man who fell into the AuSable River in New York.
Police were called to the the back of a riverside lodge at approximately 6:39pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
According to a written release the New York State Police (NYSP) says that the man, identified as 68-year-old George M. Thevis from Atlanta, Georgia, "lost his balance" along an area near the back of the Hungry Trout Resort in Wilmington, New York "and fell about 25 feet down into the river."
The AuSable River runs from the Adirondack Mountains to Lake Champlain.
As of this posting emergency responders are working to find Thevis. Teams assembled include members of the New York State Police, NYSP Aviation, NYSP Underwater Recovery Team (URT), Essex County Sheriff's Office, Wilmington Fire and Rescue, Upper Jay Fire Department, and forest rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The investigation remains active.
Police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to call them at: (518) 563.3761. At this time police have not indicated that there is any evidence to lead them to believe that a crime has been committed. However, regardless of the area in which an incident has taken place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]