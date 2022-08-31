Man Dies Trying To Save Nephew From Drowning In Upstate NY Lake
Two family members have died following an drowning accident in Sullivan County.
A family from Bellrose, New York went up to White Lake in Bethel over the weekend to go swimming. According to State Troopers, at around 2:15pm on Sunday they received a report that multiple people were drowning.
18-year-old Basir Amin was struggling to swim at a deeper portion of the lake. Trying to help, his sister and uncle, 21-year-old Nasrin Amin and 34-year-old Afrid Haider, swam over to save him.
Unfortunately, all three family members ended up falling below the surface and did not come back up. Divers from the Bethel Fire Department were dispatched to go recover them.
They did attempt to perform life-saving measures on all three people. They were then transported to Garnet Medical in Harris.
Basir Amin was originally pronounced dead upon arrival. It wasn't until more recently that Haider had also passed away. Nasrin is still listed under critical condition.
The sad news serves as a reminder to always be safe when out on or around deep water. Whether it's a pool, lake, or ocean, it only takes a matter of minutes for a person to drown.
We will make sure to update you more as details are released in the coming days.