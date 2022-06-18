12-Year-Old Boy Breathing but in Critical Condition After Pool Accident
A young man is in critical condition following an accident in a pool in Broome County.
The New York State Police were called at 12:05pm on Friday, June 17, 2022 after receiving a report of a drowning at Highland Park in Union, New York.
According to a written release the NYSP says that "(troopers), firefighters, and paramedics arrived within minutes of the call to 911." The 12-year-old boy had been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards by the time the NYSP troopers arrived on the scene. CPR was being performed. At that time the 12-year-old was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
The group engaged to help the young man as a team. The NYSP says that troopers assisted with CPR, using a Bag Valve Mask, or "BVM," to help provide ventilation. Endwell Fire Department volunteers applied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Pramedics and members of the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad used a Lucas Device to provide chest compressions.
The NYSP says that the young man "began breathing and did have a pulse when he was brought by the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad (UVES) to Wilson Hospital for immediate treatment. He was then airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was last listed in critical condition.
Police have not yet released any additional details about the young man's identity, treatment, or the circumstances regarding the incident.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]