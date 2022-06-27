Woman, 61, Likely Drowned While Swimming in St. Lawrence River: NYSP Investigating
A 61-year-old woman is believed to have drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River.
New York State Police were called to investigating a possible drowning just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday at a location on Old Farm Road in the Jefferson County town of Cape Vincent. Troopers say not long after arriving they located the body of Mary Mara of Cape Vincent.
First responders, including members of the State Police and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, reported no obvious signs of foul play on the woman as she was removed from the water. While it appears the death was accidental drowning, Troopers say the woman's body will undergo an autopsy at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to determine her exact cause of death.
