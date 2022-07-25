Police: Bullet Casings Point Right to Suspect in Utica

A Utica man faces multiple charges after a police investigation into a shorts fired incident that began at approximately 11:30pm on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of City Street after receiving a call regarding a shots fired incident. Witnesses at the site showed members of the UPD several spent .380 caliber shell casings that were scattered in the driveway of a home on the street.

According to a written release from the Utica Police Department, officers saw a man standing next to a car parked in the driveway while they were inspecting the casings. They approached the man and, while speaking with him, investigators saw "numerous spent and live rounds inside the vehicle. Additionally they located an area of the vehicle that looked as if rounds had been fired from within the vehicle, outward toward the street."

The male suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jamal Richardson of Utica, admitted that the vehicle was his. He was brought to the police department for questioning while his vehicle was towed and searched.

During the search of the vehicle, the UPD says shell casings and cartridges were found in the vehicle. Police say a loaded .380 caliber handgun was allegedly found under the driver seat.

Richardson was arrested. He now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police in this investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

