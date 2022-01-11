Two Adorable Utica Pups Competing in 2022 Puppy Bowl

Utica will have not one but two adorable puppies in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Moo and Dazzle will be among the more than 100 puppies to play in Puppy Bowl XVIII before the big game on February 13.

Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their fur-ever loving homes.

More than 100 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters and rescues in 33 states will compete on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff for this year's title. Two of those shelters are from Utica, New York - House of Paws Rescue and Love My Pitties Rescue. Both are run by Jennifer Elizabeth, who submitted a few of her animals for the 2022 Puppy Bowl. "I was beyond excited that Dazzle and Doo were selected together as they were rescued best friends."

Moo (aka Rob)

Rob Gronchowski will represent Love my Pitties Rescue on Team Fluff.

Credit - Discovery/Animal Planet/Jennifer Elizaeth

Dazzle

Dazzle will represent House of Paws Rescue on Team Ruff.

Credit - Discovery/Animal Planet/Jennifer Elizaeth

2021 Puppy Bowl

This isn't House of Paws first appearance at the Puppy Bowl. Minnie made last year's squad representing Team Fluff.

Credit - Minnie

House of Paws Rescue

House of Paws rescues dogs from all over the country that were going to be euthanized. "We are truly their second chance in life," said Elizabeth, who is hoping to expand next year to help even more dogs.

"I want to be able to provide a sanctuary for dogs that are not adoptable as currently, we do have a few sanctuary dogs."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for a bigger facility. "Right now we are only limited to 17 in our facility."

Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on Sunday, February 13 at 2 PM on Animal Planet and streaming on discovery+.

Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog

Did You Know These Restaurants in The Utica/Rome Area Are Dog Friendly? Looking to take your pup along with you for your next meal? These restaurants in the area will allow them at your table while you are outside! Who knew?