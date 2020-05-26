Pizza Hut locations in Central New York want to hook up the class of 2020 with some pizza.

Those locations in New Hartford, Syracuse, and Herkimer are teamed up with "America's Dairy Farmers" for the 2020 Graduates celebration. Pizza Hut is planning on giving away 500,000 pizzas across America. Don't miss your slice here in Central New York.

How Does It Work?

To get a free pizza, all you will need to is sign up for a Pizza Hut rewards account and receive a coupon. The giveaway will end on May 28th. However, coupons can be redeemed online through June 4th.

Claim Your Pizza Reward

To claim the free pizza, head to Pizza Hut's website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Pizza Hut Locations In Central New York

1) 8400 Seneca Tpke

New Hartford, NY 13413

(315) 733-5357

2) 306 W Albany St

Herkimer, NY 13350

(315) 866-3399

3) 570 Kinne St

East Syracuse, NY 13057

(315) 437-7959

4) 7801 Route 11

Cicero, NY 13039

(315) 458-2860

5) 7365 Oswego Rd

Liverpool, NY 13090

(315) 451-8200

6) 374 Grant Avenue

Auburn, NY 13021

(315) 255-2756

7) 317 W 1st St

Fulton, NY 13069

(315) 598-4300

8) 6096 State Hwy 12

Norwich, NY 13815

(607) 334-5000

2020 CENTRAL NEW YORK SENIOR SALUTE WEEKEND

We know we are all in a difficult time and no one is feeling it harder than our local seniors. When they left school in mid-March, they had no idea that would be the last time they walked down their high school hallways. Our Townsquare Media Utica radio stations want to properly honor area seniors with The 2020 Senior Salute.

We are currently soliciting on-air that family members and loved ones visit our websites, or our apps, to leave messages of love and encouragement. All of these messages will be played across our five stations during the last weekend of June. These messages must be submitted by June 19th to be included. Learn more online here.