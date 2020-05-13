2020 Central New York Senior Salute Weekend

We know that we are all in a difficult time and no one is feeling it harder than our local seniors. When they left school in mid-March, they had no idea that would be the last time they walked down their high school hallways.

Our radio stations here at Townsquare Media Utica want to properly honor area seniors with The 2020 Senior Salute.

First Part- Valedictorian Or Featured Senior Speaker

We have notified local schools requesting your valedictorian, or featured senior speaker, to record their speeches and send them to us. If you're school hasn't contacted you, have them contact us. To record their speeches they can use their phones and keep it anywhere between 10-15 minutes. We will include it online on all five of our station websites. Speeches must be submitted by June 12th to be included.

We will randomly select ten speakers to come to The Stanley Theater to have their speech filmed. We will contact them directly and coordinate with them to come in during the first weekend of June. Speakers will be asked to come to the theater one at a time. Safety is our number one concern during this time, so speakers will be asked to come one at a time into the theater and proper sanitation measures will be taken in between each speaker.

Second Part- Senior Shout Outs

We are currently soliciting on-air that family members and loved ones visit our websites, or our apps, to leave messages of love and encouragement. All of these messages will be played across our five stations during the last weekend of June. These messages must be submitted by June 19th to be included. You can open our app now to submit your messages, or record them on your phone and upload them here.

Or, you can fill out this form:

Or, download our app to send them there: