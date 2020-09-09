CNY Farm Girl Has Best Back to School Picture

The first day of school looks a lot different this year. With the coronavirus pandemic, some kids are going back to class, others are learning from home and there's those that are doing a little of both.

The best back to school picture this year goes to Alyssa Kwasniewski, a sophomore at Adirondack Central School along with her two turkeys Shake and Royal T. "She loves farm life," said mom Lori. "We call her the chicken whisperer."

We call - Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! The curlers were a nice added touch.

Provided Photo

Take a look at all the back to school pictures as kids learn from school or learn from home.