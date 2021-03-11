When Will The Third Stimulus Check Be Sent For Utica And Rome?

When will the third stimulus check deposit into your bank account or be mailed out here in the Utica and Rome area?

The “American Rescue Plan” is currently heading to President Biden to sign after weeks of back and forth between Congress and the Senate. The measure passed by a vote of 220-to-211 in the house, and the Senate voted to approve the stimulus bill earlier.

When will the American people actually see the checks? According to KARE, it may be a similar time frame of about a week or so from the second stimulus, if you had direct deposit set up for your tax refunds.

During the first round of stimulus checks in April 2020, it took about two weeks for the federal government to start distributing the money. It took around one week for the second round of checks, worth $600, in early January partly because the infrastructure from the first stimulus was in place."

So, fingers crossed, if the IRS is able to keep with previous timelines, Americans could start seeing stimulus checks as soon as next week and going into April.

What's Included In The American Rescue Plan?

According to WIBX, the nearly two-trillion-dollar package includes direct $1,400 stimulus payments, adding to the $600 checks individuals received late last year. What else does it include?

1) The bill also includes extended unemployment benefits into early September.

2) The measure boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states, cities and schools.

