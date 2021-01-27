Pizza Hut Launching Detroit-Style Pizza In New Hartford and Rome

Pizza Hut is launching Detroit-style pizza at its locations in New Hartford, Rome, Herkimer, Syracuse, and other locations nationwide for a limited time.

Pizza Hut will be selling four varieties of Detroit-style pizza for a limited time. According to CNBC prices start at $10.99. There are four varieties of pizzas to choose from, with each one bringing it's own unique taste and flavor:

The Detroit Double Pepperoni features 80 slices of pepperoni, more than half of which are cupped pepperoni. The Double Cheesy pizza features two kinds of cheese, while the Meaty Deluxe comes with bacon, Italian sausage and cupped pepperoni. The Supremo pizza comes with green bell peppers, Italian sausage and red onions."

Pizza Hut spent more than a year perfecting its Detroit style pizza. They even created a new tomato sauce that will only be used on that type of pizza.

“Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-Style pizza,” said David Graves, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level.”

For those that don't know, Detroit-style pizza is characterized by its rectangular shape, thick crust, edge-to-edge cheese and tomato sauce that covers the cheese and other toppings.

