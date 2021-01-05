Pizza Hut locations in New Hartford and Rome will not be selling the strange new creation called "Nothing But Stuffed Crust" this month, and we are pretty bummed out.

January 2021, Pizza Hut is celebrating their original Stuffed Crust pizza. How are they celebrating? They created just a pizza with just the stuffed crust. Seriously, this limited-edition box is called the “Nothing But Stuffed Crust” crust. It's not even a pizza, it's just the crust.

The part that truly stinks for us in the Central New York region, it's only being sold at select locations in Dallas and Los Angeles starting January 5th, 2021.

This isn't being sold nationwide, it's being sold in four locations in two cities.

WHY NOT SELL THIS EVERYWHERE?

First introduced in 1995, the brand’s Original Stuffed Crust pizza quickly became a fan-favorite, changing the pizza-eating game forever."

Nothing But Stuffed Crust will be available for free with any $10 purchase to the first 50 fans each day, at those four locations according to ChewBoom.

Why Not Take A Risk Pizza Hut?

Honesty, 2020 was one of the worst years in history. Why can't Pizza Hut sweep in and save the day, and offer this item nationwide for a limited time? Will it be the top menu item? Probably not. Will it be amazing to try at least once? Yes. Is it very similar to just eating a mozzarella stick? Probably.