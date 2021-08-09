What’s Moving Into the Old Pizza Hut Building in Oneida New York

Is the former Pizza Hut building in Oneida, New York getting a new tenant? The property that has been vacant since the franchise closed its doors is seeing some activity lately. So what's coming?

The old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which once sat empty, is now all fenced off. What's going on? That's a question being asked in a Downtown Onedia private Facebook group.

Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti has the answer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located," she shared.

The building is being torn down to make room for the new fast-food restaurant. "Someone was taking measurements on the driveway the other day," said Christy Brunje.

Popeyes use to have a location in Utica but has since closed down. One is expected to open on Commercial Drive in New Hartford across from Consumer Square. The next closest Popeyes locations are in Syracuse on Erie Boulevard, Brewerton Road, and inside Destiny USA.

Although some Oneida residents are excited to see Popeyes come to town, others want something more local. "Drives me nuts that there is nothing but fast food joints pretty much in Oneida," said one resident.

"Small local businesses are the lifeblood of small towns," wrote another.

Two Southern girls are starting a new adventure, opening up a diner in Dolgeville.

Julie Izzo and Heather Lamphere are expanding their Southern Girl food truck business, opening up a Southern Girl Diner on Main Street in Dolgeville.

The diner is expected to be open sometime in September for breakfast and lunch, serving up home-cooked meals. "We'll have typical diner food and the special grill cheese sandwiches we are known for having at our food truck including the blackberry and gouda," said Izzo.

The hiring process is underway and despite the number of restaurants struggling to find employees, Izzo said people have already started sending messages looking for work. "It sounds like people are starting to get back to work."

Both are beyond excited about the new venture and look forward to the day the doors to Southern Girl Diner opens. "Dreams really do come true."

