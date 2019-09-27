Picker’s Elegant Occasions Of Clinton Closing

Picker's Elegant Occasions on Route 5 in Clinton is closing its doors after 75 years in business.

The store's liquidation sale is currently underway. Owner Cyndy Grabeldiner tells WKTV that any brides that haven't received their current order, will still get them:

"If by chance we closed in December or something and the dress isn't here, I would hand deliver it to the bride, and I've had discussions with my customers about that, but I don't anticipate that. I think we'll be here when our dresses come in," said Grabeldinger.

Over the years, Grabeldiner has made a strong connection with customers, and loves those memories:

"I said if I'm gonna do my own business, I would wanna be in a happy business and bridal seemed like a very happy business, and it is for the most part. You bring tears of joy to people. It's just very exciting, to help them find that perfect dress for that day and we love it and we love all our customers and we're really sad about that, because we made some really good friends"

No word yet on when the official last day of business will be.