Herbs Still Creating Romance Despite Still Closing

Even though we know that Herbs is closing in Central New York, did you know they are still sparking romance? We aren't talking about the love for the great outdoors either.

Over on CraigsList Missed Connections, someone in Herkimer has fallen in love at first site with a sign holder:

Saw you Saturday 9-21 standing on corner of North Bellinger and rt 5 holding sign for store closing sale.You were a very good looking guy standing next to a black car and talking to a woman.I was at light and couldn't take my eyes off you!

To the mystery sign holder, you may have found the woman...or man....of your dreams. You can reply to the CraigsList ad online.