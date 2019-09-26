The decision by the National Football League to have Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at the Super Bowl next February isn't sitting well with Dee Snider. The Twisted Sister frontman expressed his disapproval, saying that the league is ignoring hard rock and metal at its biggest event, even as those sounds are regularly heard at football games.

"WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year's @nfl halftime show!?" he tweeted. "Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don't shake our ass enough!!"

Snider's words echo what he tweeted after this year's widely panned halftime show by Maroon 5, where he listed 10 songs from such notable acts as Queen, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses -- plus his own band -- that get stadium crowds on their feet, but overlooked when it comes time to book a band for the Super Bowl.

"Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at EVERY game are metal" he wrote. "'Enter Sandman,' 'Cum On Feel the Noise,' 'Thunder[struck],' 'Crazy Train,' 'We're Not Gonna Take It,' 'We Are the Champions,' 'Final Countdown,' 'I Wanna Rock,' 'We Will Rock You,' 'Welcome to Jungle.' NONE of those bands have EVER played half-time show!"

The only hard rock acts to play the halftime show have been Aerosmith in 2001 -- where they appeared with NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly -- and the Who in 2010.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.,