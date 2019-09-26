Upstate New Yorker Laura Marie Wachholder Crowned New ‘Ink Master’

An Upstate New York tattoo artist, named Laura Marie Wachholder, has been crowned the “Ink Master” on TV and has won a grand prize of $100,000.

Wachholder, who co-owns Atomic Roc Tattoo in Rochester, won season 12 of the reality TV show and gets the title of “Ink Master,” along with a $100,000 grand prize, plus she will be featured in the tattoo magazine Inked.

“From the bottom of my heart, to my friends, my family and each and everyone of you for showing me such overwhelming support, saying thank you will never be enough,” she wrote on Instagram. “And thank you @inkmaster for giving me this amazing opportunity, and thank you to @dani.ryan.art for pushing me to be a better artist and a better human being. I have no words.”"

She was one of 18 contestants competing in this season’s “Battle of the Sexes.” She beat out two other finalists in the final round by creating a colorful Japanese style back tattoo.