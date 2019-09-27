Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend

Heads up if you had any weekend plans outdoors. Central New York could see strong thunderstorms and rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central New York and the Southern Tier for Saturday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast Saturday afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce strong, gusty winds and heavy downpours. There is a marginal threat for severe weather during this timeframe."

Syracuse.com reports the conditions will be just right for strong storms including temperatures approaching 80 degrees, high humidity, lots of moisture in the atmosphere and a front sweeping in from the west.

There’s a 5% chance of severe storms, which have winds of at least 58 mph and/or 1-inch hail, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center."

Friday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with temperatures in the high 60s or low 70s. Next week showers and storms could return early as temperatures and humidity once again climb.