A Central New York restaurant is tempting your taste buds with an Apple Pie Hard Cider Slushie.

In the war of fall flavors (you didn't even know there was one happening, did you) it comes down to apple versus pumpkin. While pumpkin spice might have the coffee market cornered, when it comes to adult beverages - hard cider is the clear winner.

Now, one Utica restaurant is taking that a step further by introducing an Apple Pie Hard Cider slushie, and it looks pretty delicious. The slushie is topped with a dusting of cinnamon. Can we get that ala mode? Just asking.

The Hub Eatery, owned by Frank Cotrupe, is the same restaurant that has made efforts to help the homeless in the Utica area after a man was caught stealing tablecloths from the restaurant's outdoor patio to use as blankets.