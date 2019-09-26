‘A Quiet Place 2′ Is Finished Filming in Western NY, Krasinski Posts Photo

The original 'A Quiet Place' was filmed in Central New York, including Little Falls. The film was so successful with audiences and critics, that director and star of the first film went to work to create a sequel.

Unfortunately, that filming didn't return to Little Falls, but did film significant parts in Western New York. John Krasinski announced via an Instagram post that filming has officially wrapped. "Well... that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!" reads the caption. The photo depicts Krasinski, holding hands with his wife and star of the sequel, Emily Blunt. The bridge appears to be the same one the figured into a pivotal scene in the original movie.

According to Syracuse.com, “A Quiet Place 2,” filmed this past summer largely in WNY, including in Olcott, Akron, and Barcelona Harbor on Lake Erie. The production also featured 300 background actors working a total of 1,335 shoot days, create 400 hires and invest more than $10 million in Upstate New York."

The sequel will see Blunt reprise her role as Evelyn Abbott, along with Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott and Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott. "A Quiet Place 2" will also feature Cillian Murphy and Djimon Housou.