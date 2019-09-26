Chris Cornell’s Widow Says Fake Movie Part of Harassment Campaign

Chris Cornell's widow is denying that a new movie is in the works chronicling the life of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer.

An IMDb page said a film titled Like a Stone will feature actor Lauchlin MacDonald as Cornell. The movie is supposedly set for release in 2021, and was to be produced by Brad Pitt. According to the page, actor Robert De Niro's adoptive daughter Drena would play the role of his wife, Vicky Cornell.

"This is a spoof IMDb page by trolls and haters who have so much time on their hands to create fake pages," Vicky Cornell said via Twitter. She called the whole thing "a mockery," adding: "I'm sorry to the fans who were misled."

Someone purporting to be a writer on the Like a Stone project also shared a side-by-side picture of MacDonald and Cornell on Instagram.

Cornell says these posts are part of campaign of harassment that began not long after her husband's death in 2017. "This commitment to hurting us, fabricating documents, impersonating me, harassing our children – how deranged," Vicky added in another tweet. "On behalf of my husband, who'd say much more: Take your crazy and stay away from us, and his memory."

MacDonald's previous credits reportedly include the TV shows The Man in the High Castle and Twilight Zone. Drena De Niro has previously appeared in a wide range of films, including A Star Is Born, Joy and The Intern.

A Cornell-related film project of some sort is apparently in pre-production, according a new report from Variety: "A rep for the Cornell estate confirmed that a doc is in the works, but offered no additional details."

They also mention an association with Pitt, a longtime friend of Cornell's. The actor called himself “Chris Cornell addict” during a 2004 interview with Cinema Confidential, and watched his concerts as often as possible.

Cornell passed away on May 18, 2017 in Detroit, after performing with Soundgarden earlier that day. The 52-year-old’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging. Pitt was said to be “devastated and in shock.” He attended Cornell's funeral, and also appeared at the "I Am the Highway" tribute show in 2017.