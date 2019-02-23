Picente Issues Travel Advisory For Oneida County

All Oneida County office buildings are closed today due to the inclement weather.

The Travel Advisory issued by County Executive Anthony Picente over the weekend will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Near whiteout conditions in many places are making travel very dangerous and Picente is urging no unnecessary travel on county roads.

Sheriff Robert Maciol is urging everyone to stay off of all of the lakes and waterways in the county until further notice.

He's says the advisory is for the safety of ice fishermen, snowmobilers, and first responding rescue personnel.

A number of roads are closed due to the weather: