One state has been added to the New York travel advisory and 3 states have been removed.

Governor Andrew Cuomo added Colorado to New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory. Arizona, Illinois and Virginia have been removed.

The advisory requires anyone who travel to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Travel Advisory List:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

North Dakota

North Carolina

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Anyone from states on the travel advisory must complete a form when flying into New York. Failure to do so could result in a $2,000 fine and mandatory quarantine.

You can file a report of an individual failing to abide by the quarantine by calling 1-833-789-0470.

Governor Cuomo confirmed 1,189 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 457,649 confirmed cases in New York State. Tuesday there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,470