If you have ever traveled along State Route 12 to State Route 28 on your way to Old Forge, you will have inevitably been trapped at some point behind a slow poke with no room to pass. Now, the delay may be even worse.

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure of a portion of State Route 28 in Forestport that will make your travel plans to the Adirondacks a little longer. The route closure is due to a planned replacement of the Route 28 bridge over the Forestport Reservoir and Woodhull Road (County Route 72).

With the announcement of the project came the travel advisory that will lead to a bit of a longer commute to your favorite summer destination. Beginning on Monday, March 29th, 2021 at 9 a.m. the contractor hired by the NYSDOT will be closing down the bridge and access to it in both directions. With the bridge closure will come a major detour along State Route 12 and Hawkinsville/Woodgate Road. State DOT officials have announced that there will be a temporary traffic signal installed to direct drivers in the right direction.

While the detour may add to some of your frustrations traveling up north, know that this is necessary for the project to be safely complete. Officials say the bridges are expected to reopened by July 2021 and the remaining work is slated to be complete by the end of summer 2021.

As a reminder, NYSDOT officials always encourage motorists to travel safely through work zones. If you speed in a work zone your fine will double and repeat offenses could result in the suspension of a driver's license. These workers have families and friends they wish to enjoy the summer with. You're encouraged to use patience and know that eventually your destination, The Adirondacks, is always worth the wait.