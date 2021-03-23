If you travel on the State Route 8 bridge in the Utica/New Hartford area you will soon have to adjust your morning commute route.

As construction begins on the $11.8 million project the New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for long-term ramp closures. Starting on Monday, March 29th, 2021 motorists through the Route 5/8/12 Interchange between Utica and New Hartford will be faced with detours and closures that they may not be used to.

The NYSDOT has announced effective Monday the closure of the following ramp entrances and exits.

Route 5/8/12 southbound to Route 8 southbound.

Route 8 northbound to Route 5/8/12 southbound.

Route 5/8/12 northbound to Route 840 westbound.

NYSDOT officials also announced Campion Road access to State Route 5/8/12 northbound will also be closed to through traffic. It is probably a good idea for you to alter your morning travel plans to avoid that area all together.

Officials are continually urging motorists to make sure they are traveling safely and slowly through work zones. As a reminder, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of your driver's license.

The New York State Department of Transportation believes this project will be completed in the Spring of 2022. Officials hope that the ramp closures will end prior to full completion of the reconstruction project.