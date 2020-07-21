Ten More States Added to New York’s Travel Advisory

As coronavirus cases around the country rise, Governor Andrew Cuomo had added ten more states to the state-wide travel advisory. The advisory requires individuals who travel to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days. This now brings the list to 31 states long.

Discussed on a telephone conference Tuesday morning, Cuomo announced that Minnesota would be coming off of the list, but that 10 others were being added.

New States Part of New York's Travel Advisory

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Full List of States Part of New York's Travel Advisory

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

All out-of-state travelers from designated states must complete a form upon entering New York with information about them, including their address and reason for traveling. Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine. Travelers coming to New York from designated states through other means of transport, including trains and cars, must fill out the form online.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

To file a report of an individual failing to abide by the quarantine in place associated with the travel advisory, you can call 1-833-789-0470.