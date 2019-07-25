Have You Seen This Petition To Change Halloween?

Have you seen this recent online petition trying to change this year’s Halloween date to the last Saturday of October? So far, it has over 59,000 signatures.

News 10 reports that the change.org petition was launched in 2018. The goal is 75,000 signatures, and it's well on it's way. So why change the date you ask? The petition argues that moving Halloween from Thursday to Saturday would allow for more time for celebration. Also, this would probably be easier on parents and trick or treaters.

“It makes more sense to have it always on a Saturday so that we don’t have to worry about getting the kids home and in bed early for school the next day.” Danielle Paris commented on the petition. “Also, for most people, they wouldn’t have to worry about working that day or the day following.”

Halloween falls on the eve All Saint’s Day, a Christian holiday celebrated since the 7th century. Some support the change, others don’t agree.

What are your thoughts? Should this be something here in Central New York?