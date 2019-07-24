Driver Uses Red Sports Drink In Place Of Broken Tail Light

Just when you think you've heard all the objects that people have tried to use, in order to get away with a broken tail light, now comes an entry that might be the most absurd.

Yes, your eyes don't deceive you; that's a red sports drink.

A truck driver in Longmont, Colorado that works for an oil company was apparently on his way to get the light 'fixed' when local police pulled him over. The man was using a red sports drink where his broken tail light used to be.

They let him go without a ticket and found him later that day getting the light fixed.

I mean, points for creativity at least?