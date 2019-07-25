Lowe’s Table Saw Recalled In CNY As It May Start A FIre

There have been 61 reported fires linked to this table saw sold exclusively at Lowe's.

If you own one of the 258,000 Porter-Cable 10” Table Saws recalled, stop using it immediately as there is a problem with the motor causing it to overheat and catch fire.

The manufacturer, Chang Type, has received 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires. One consumer reported smoke damage to their home. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Porter-Cable brand 10” table saws with model number PCX362010. The saws have a gray body with black accents and the Porter-Cable logo. The model number and serial number are printed on the table saw’s nameplate, located on the back of the saw body near the bottom.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Chang Type for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Sold At:

Lowe’s Stores nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100 and $180.

Recall number:

19-172

For more information call 877-206-7151 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/PCSaw for more information.