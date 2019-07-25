Ramones ‘It’s Alive’ Reissued With Three Additional Concerts

The 40th-anniversary of the Ramones’ first live album, It’s Alive, will be marked on Sept. 20 with the release of a six-disc version containing three unreleased concert recordings from the same tour.

The launch of the remastered title was led with a previously unreleased version of “Blitzkrieg Bop,” included in the four-CD/two-LP package, which is presented in a hardcover book.

You can listen to the track here and see the full tracking list below.

“Originally recorded in London on New Year’s Eve 1977 and eventually released as a double album in 1979, It’s Alive delivered a blistering barrage of live takes on classic tracks from the band’s first three albums,” Rhino Records said in a statement. “Taking its name from a 1974 horror film, It’s Alive was the last album to feature all four original band members: Dee Dee Ramone, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone and Tommy Ramone."

It’s Alive: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes all four concerts that were professionally recorded during the Ramones’ U.K. tour in December 1977. Three of them make their debut on this set: Top Rank at Birmingham on Dec. 28, Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent from Dec. 29, Friars at Aylesbury, from Dec. 30 and the Rainbow Theatre in London on Dec. 31.

The new edition will be limited to a run of 8,000 copies and will also be made available via digital and streaming services. This also marks the first time It’s Alive has been available on vinyl in the U.S.

Ramones, 'It’s Alive: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: The Rainbow Theatre, London, December 31, 1977

1. “Rockaway Beach”

2. “Teenage Lobotomy”

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop”

4. “I Wanna Be Well”

5. “Glad To See You Go”

6. “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”

7. “You’re Gonna Kill That Girl”

8. “I Don’t Care”

9. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”

10. “Havana Affair”

11. “Commando”

12. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

13. “Surfin’ Bird”

14. “Cretin Hop”

15. “Listen To My Heart”

16. “California Sun”

17. “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”

18. “Pinhead”

19. “Do You Wanna Dance”

20. “Chainsaw”

21. “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”

22. “I Wanna Be A Good Boy”

23. “Judy Is A Punk”

24. “Suzy Is A Headbanger”

25. “Let’s Dance”

26. “Oh Oh I Love Her So”

27. “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue”

28. “We’re A Happy Family”

Disc Two: Top Rank, Birmingham, Warwickshire, December 28, 1977

1. “Rockaway Beach”

2. “Teenage Lobotomy”

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop”

4. “I Wanna Be Well”

5. “Glad To See You Go”

6. “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”

7. “You’re Gonna Kill That Girl”

8. “I Don’t Care”

9. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”

10. “I Can’t Give You Anything”

11. “Commando”

12. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

13. “Surfin’ Bird”

14. “Cretin Hop”

15. “Listen To My Heart”

16. “California Sun”

17. “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”

18. “Pinhead”

19. “Do You Wanna Dance”

20. “Chainsaw”

21. “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”

22. “I Wanna Be A Good Boy”

23. “Suzy Is A Headbanger”

24. “Let’s Dance”

25. “Oh Oh I Love Her So”

26. “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue”

27. “We’re A Happy Family”

Disc Three: Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, December 29, 1977

1. “Rockaway Beach”

2. “Teenage Lobotomy”

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop”

4 “I Wanna Be Well”

5. “Glad To See You Go”

6. “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”

7. “You’re Gonna Kill That Girl”

8. “I Don’t Care”

9. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”

10. “I Can’t Give You Anything”

11. “Commando”

12. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

13. “Surfin’ Bird”

14. “Cretin Hop”

15. “Listen To My Heart”

16. “California Sun”

17. “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”

18. “Pinhead”

19. “Do You Wanna Dance”

20. “Chainsaw”

21. “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”

22. “I Wanna Be A Good Boy”

23. “Suzy Is A Headbanger”

24. “Let’s Dance”

25. “Oh Oh I Love Her So”

26. “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue”

27. “We’re A Happy Family”

Disc Four: Friars, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, December 30, 1977

1. “Rockaway Beach”

2. “Teenage Lobotomy”

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop”

4. “I Wanna Be Well”

5. “Glad To See You Go”

6. “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”

7. “You’re Gonna Kill That Girl”

8. “I Don’t Care”

9. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”

10. “Havana Affair”

11. “Commando”

12. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

13. “Surfin’ Bird”

14. “Cretin Hop”

15. “Listen To My Heart”

16. “California Sun”

17. “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”

18. “Pinhead”

19. “Do You Wanna Dance”

20. “Chainsaw”

21. “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”

22. “I Wanna Be A Good Boy”

23. “Suzy Is A Headbanger”

24. “Let’s Dance”

25. “Oh Oh I Love Her So”

26. “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue”

27. “We’re A Happy Family”