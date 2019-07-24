Fox In Town Of Verona Tests Positive For Rabies

T

Fernando Camino, Getty Images

he Oneida County Health Department says a fox has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Verona.

Officials say a Verona resident came in contact with the fox and was started on a 14-day post-exposure vaccine.

The Health Department is reminding residents to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

A rabies vaccination clinic will be held Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Arena in Rome.

There will also be two remaining clinics in August and September:

August 5 at the Vienna Highway Garage from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

September 10 at Back to Basics in Forestport from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on rabies prevention, visit ocgov.net/health.