Stanley Theater Unveils 2019-20 Season Lineup

The Stanley Theater unveiled part of its upcoming 2019-2020 season lineup today.

Highlighting the season will be a first time ever in Utica performance by Mannheim Steamroller on December 12th.

Over 20 events were unveiled as part of “phase one” of the upcoming season.

The shows include:

A Tribute to Woodstock on August 9th

Sal Valentinetti and Austin Giorgio on October 5th

Gordon Lightfoot on November 3rd

An Evening with Styx on November 10th

Lettuce on November 10th

The Nutcracker on December 6th and 7th

Theresa Caputo on December 10th

Mannheim Steamroller on December 12th

Mohawk Valley Antique Fest on January 25th and 26th,

High School Musical Preview on February 8th

Bandstand on March 10th

RAIN on March 17th

A New World Record - The Ultimate ELO Experience on March 27th

Executive Director Lisa Wilsey also announced improvements in guest services at the Stanley, including a curbside service and the development of a food service system.

She also described current renovations taking place at the venue, including a complete overhaul of the chiller system and ongoing roof repairs.

And Wilsey announced that security will be present for all events at the theater.

For ticket information, you can visit thestanley.org.