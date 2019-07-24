Stanley Theater Unveils 2019-20 Season Lineup
The Stanley Theater unveiled part of its upcoming 2019-2020 season lineup today.
Highlighting the season will be a first time ever in Utica performance by Mannheim Steamroller on December 12th.
Over 20 events were unveiled as part of “phase one” of the upcoming season.
The shows include:
- A Tribute to Woodstock on August 9th
- Sal Valentinetti and Austin Giorgio on October 5th
- Gordon Lightfoot on November 3rd
- An Evening with Styx on November 10th
- Lettuce on November 10th
- The Nutcracker on December 6th and 7th
- Theresa Caputo on December 10th
- Mannheim Steamroller on December 12th
- Mohawk Valley Antique Fest on January 25th and 26th,
- High School Musical Preview on February 8th
- Bandstand on March 10th
- RAIN on March 17th
- A New World Record - The Ultimate ELO Experience on March 27th
Executive Director Lisa Wilsey also announced improvements in guest services at the Stanley, including a curbside service and the development of a food service system.
She also described current renovations taking place at the venue, including a complete overhaul of the chiller system and ongoing roof repairs.
And Wilsey announced that security will be present for all events at the theater.
For ticket information, you can visit thestanley.org.