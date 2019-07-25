The Dev, the popular pub on the corner of Devereux and Charlotte Streets in Utica is closed.

The sad news was announced on John Devereux's Tavern's Facebook page. "It is with a heavy heart we must announce that John Devereux’s Tavern is officially closed."

The decision to close came after the passing of the building's landlord George. "Ownership issues beyond our control forced us to close our doors. We’d like to take this time to to thank all of our loyal customers, employees, friends, and family for their continued support."

Those loyal customers are sad to see the Dev go. "I have been a fan and frequent patron through its many incarnations. It's been like another room in my house," shared Paul E. Morfik

Robert Shkane attended many blues jams at the Dev. "So sad to hear this. I always enjoyed it."

"The tales I can tell from my time there," said Jim Ciancia.

The tavern is named after John C. Devereux, who moved from Ireland to New York in 1797, according to Wikipedia. He became Utica's first mayor in 1840 and along with his brother John, founded the Utica Savings Bank.