Live Your Pioneer Fantasy Camp in a Covered Wagon

If you always loved the Lone Ranger, there's a campsite just for you. Roscoe Campsite Park has the usual park amenities with an added twist.

Located about an hour east of Binghamton on Route 17, the park has tent, RV, and cabin accommodations. But what separates them from the norm, is covered wagons. Think pioneers crossing the country in Conestoga Wagons camping. Don't let the rugged exterior scare you, these pictures show the inside to be comfy and cozy.

Weekend stays in one of the wagons will cost you about $189, $125 for weekdays. Located along the Beaver Kill River, Rosco Campsite offers fishing, tubing, and kayaking. Plus many other activities. Check out more pics on their Facebook page.