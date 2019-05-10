Hear Peter Frampton’s Cover of B.B. King’s ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

The Peter Frampton band have released their cover of B.B. King classic “The Thrill Is Gone,” which appears on their upcoming album All Blues .

Coming out on June 7, the LP features Frampton’s favorite blues tracks from over the years. “The Thrill Is Gone” includes a guest appearance by Sonny Landreth.

You can listen to the track below.

Frampton had the pleasure of performing the song alongside King on a number of occasions before the blues legend’s death in 2015.

“I can't really think of the words that describe that feeling, but it was pretty stupendous,” he told Billboard . “We were lucky enough, privileged enough to have B.B King open for us on his penultimate tour, and I played the number with him every night. I don't think people are gonna be too upset that we do a version of this.”

Earlier this year, Frampton announced his farewell tour as a result of a rare muscle disease that was diagnosed in 2015. Still, he reported, his band would continue to record.

“We must have done nearly 40, 45 tracks, and we're still going," he said, adding that he believed they completed three records “and we're working on a fourth right now, and after that I think it's time for a Christmas album!”

Frampton noted that he wants to "go out playing really well. I’ve never recorded this much in my life, but I'm at the top of my game still and enjoying the playing immensely. I want to get as much recorded and play as much as I can until I can't. I'm not going to stop playing until I absolutely have to, and I've got so many ideas."