The 'People's Convoy' is growing as it rolls across the country, collecting support along the way to Washington. The Northeast convoy traveled through Central New York as it moves south to join up with the original line that began in California.

"Putnam and Dutchess County ready to roll," Anthony Scarfone shared on Facebook, along with a picture of the long convoy line.

Central New York Support

People gathered on a New York overpass to salute the Convoy that consisted of two groups from Rochester and Syracuse. "Moments before the convoy passed by a bald eagle was spotted circling above us," George Sturek shared on Facebook along with a picture of people showing support, holding American flags.

People's Convoy

The People's Convoy began in California on Wednesday, February 23, and is expected to arrive in Washington DC on Saturday, March 5 to demand an end to COVID-19 mandates.

This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It's not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding father's instructions, The Constitution.

The Convoy will travel through Newburgh, Long Island, and Binghamton today before heading into Pennsylvania to meet up with the Maine and West Convoys.

Follow the Convoy

You can follow the Peoples Convoy route through the Northeast on Facebook. Get all the information including pictures, videos, and ways to donate at Thepeoplesconvoy.org.

The People’s Convoy has grown to 70 miles long as it merged with 6 other convoys outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday.

