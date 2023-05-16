PAY UP! CNY Town Courts Raked In More than $11 Million in 2022

Six counties in Central New York are responsible for generating more than $11 million in fines & fees last year, according to the New York State Comptroller's Office.

Cortlandville's Town Court amassed nearly $1 million alone, taking in a whopping $989,000.

In Oneida County, Verona took in the most, at $353,571. New Hartford also took in $208,959.

The figures reflect the sum of all fines, fees and surcharges the courts have collected from a variety of sources, including traffic tickets and fines from court cases.

You can see a more detailed breakdown of the top 25 "earners" below. The six counties representing Central New York include Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties:

1. Town Of Cortlandville • Cortland • $989,066.50

2. Town Of Brutus • Cayuga • $628,010.00

3. Town Of Cicero • Onondaga • $575,424.00

4. Town Of Salina • Onondaga • $572,299.00

5. Town Of Clay • Onondaga • $356,214.53

6. Town Of Verona • Oneida • $353,571.50

7. Town Of Richland • Oswego • $336,063.03

8. Town Of Hastings • Oswego • $300,335.46

9. Town Of La Fayette • Onondaga • $290,774.00

10. Town Of De Witt • Onondaga • $284,053.00

11. Town Of Geddes • Onondaga • $279,198.75

12. Town Of Camillus • Onondaga • $249,438.51

13. Town Of Sullivan • Madison • $246,058.50

14. Village Of Liverpool • Onondaga • $242,461.00

15. Town Of New Hartford • Oneida • $208,959.21

16. Town Of Van Buren • Onondaga • $207,339.50

17. Town Of Manlius • Onondaga • $196,906.96

18. Village Of Solvay • Onondaga • $191,822.40

19. Town Of Tully • Onondaga • $163,634.00

20. Town Of Preble • Cortland • $158,887.00

21. Town Of Elbridge • Onondaga • $155,412.00

22. Town Of Schroeppel • Oswego • $145,362.00

23. Town Of Onondaga • Onondaga • $139,559.00

24. Town Of Marcy • Oneida • $138,801.00

25. Village Of Cazenovia • Madison • $120,668.89

(source: State Comptroller's Office)

