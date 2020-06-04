Pack Your Car: Drive-In Movies Coming to Beak & Skiff This Summer

Another Central New York company is getting in the drive-in movie business... at least for this summer. Beak and Skiff is holding a drive-in movie series with different themes for each event.

The outdoor movie series kicks off at the orchard in Lafayette on Friday, June 19, and dates will be scattered throughout the summer, with the final event on Thursday, July 30. All events will kick off at 8 p.m. Beak and Skiff is still taking movie suggestions for the following dates and themes, but specific movie titles won't be announced until the week before the show.

Friday, June 19 - 80s Nostalgia⁠

Friday, July 3 - Disney (Family-Friendly)⁠

Saturday, July 11 - Classic Western⁠ *

Wednesday, July 22 - 90s Rom Com⁠

Thursday, July 30 - Thriller

Beak and Skiff found a low interest for the classic western theme and is now looking for other theme suggestions for July 11, so if you have an idea, feel free to reach out!

Tickets are on sale now and are $25 per car, whether you're going solo or piling the whole family into a truckbed for a socially distanced movie night out. When you purchase tickets, you can also add on any food or drink items you'll want during the movie. Beak and Skiff is offering a select variety of its 1911 beverages, along with tomato pie, nachos, apple cider donut holes, popcorn and more.

Drive-in movie theaters have been making a big comeback since they were allowed to reopen across New York State during Phase One of Governor Cuomo's phased reopening plan. Drive-in theaters like the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn, El Rancho Drive-In in Palatine Bridge, and Ozoner 29 in Broadalbin have been now been back open for weeks, showing movies for entertainment-hungry crowds.

Other businesses, like Beak and Skiff, have temporarily switched (or, in this case, added) tactics to keep business alive by hosting outdoor movie nights.