Beak & Skiff Launches New CBD Sparkling Waters

From apple cider and sparkling cider to cold brew coffee and hand sanitizer, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards seems to have a hand in a variety of products.

Now, the beverage company based in Lafayette has announced they have added a new line of CBD-infused sparkling waters to its lineup.

The company made the announcement Thursday morning, sharing that the new drinks, in both blood orange and black cherry flavors, are non-alcoholic, organic, and infused with CBD made with full spectrum hemp extract that is grown and processed right in the middle of the Central New York region's fifth-generation apple orchard.

“Its puts [us] where we want to be: At the forefront of the hemp and cannabis industry in New York,” Eddie Brennan, president of Beak & Skiff, said, according to New York Upstate.

Beak & Skiff's new seltzer waters are currently available online or at the 1911 Distillery on Route 20. Soon, the products will also hit store shelves at select retailers across New York. A 12-pack of the seltzers costs $39.95, and comes with 600 milligrams of CBD oil for free.

While Beak & Skiff's lineup already contains a variety of CBD products like chewables, tinctures and balms, the sparkling waters are just the second CBD-infused product from the Central New York beverage company.

In 2019, the company launched a CBD cold brew coffee, but had to pull it from shelves because state officials deemed it illegal under the current regulations at that time.

Luckily, the new CBD sparkling waters from Beak & Skiff meet all of New York's current requirements. According to New York Upstate, each drink contains 20 milligrams of CBD, 5 milligrams less than the state maximum.

As Beak & Skiff delves more into the CBD industry, the company has their sights set on expansion and growth, especially as Governor Cuomo pushes for the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2021.

"It’s part of our evolution and our aspiration," Brennan told New York Upstate. "It could be more than just CBD in our future. We could even enter the recreational marijuana space. We think anything is possible."

