Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

Better safe than sorry is the thinking behind a warning from the Onondaga County Health Department. They have confirmed five patrons at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards on Lords Hill Road in Lafayette have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual were at the orchard on Saturday, October 3 from 2:15 to 4:45 pm. They rode a tractor-pulled wagon into the orchard and ate at indoor facilities. The group wore masks at all times except when eating. One of the bigger concerns is the wagon ride, where everyone was seated close together increasing the risk of exposure.

Investigators with the health department are attempting to identify all close contacts of the individuals and notifying them. If you visited the facilities during this time, monitor yourself symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance.

