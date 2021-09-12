Warm Up a Crisp Autumn Night With New York Apple Orchard Cider Donut Bourbon

Nothing says fall quite like cider. And nothing warms you up during those crisp Autumn nights quite like bourbon. Now you can have both, all in one bottle.

1911 Cider Donut Bourbon is coming to a liquor store shelf near you. The new creation comes from Beak and Skiff in Layfayette, New York, and is perfect for on-the-rocks, smooth spirit, donut-loving enthusiasts. "We just cannot get enough of all things cider donut, that we made it into a Bourbon."

Credit - Beak & Skiff

You can get the Cider Donut Bourbon exclusively available at Beak and Skiff. Or you can wait until it hits liquor store shelves in New York state.

⁠

Bourbon isn't the only thing getting a cider donut twist. Cider Donut Hard Cider is also available in stores, online, and at Beak and Skiff to get you ready for all the fall fun.

Credit - Beak & Skiff

If you head to Beak & Skiff to pick up a bottle of Cider Donut Bourbon or Hard Cider, you might want to make a day of it. Apple picking is underway or you can pick some up inside the apple barn.

For over 100 years, one thing has remained constant — our commitment to growing the best apples possible.

Be sure to stop by the 1911 distillery, overlooking an apple orchard, to watch the master distiller use state-of-the-art equipment combined with old world techniques to produce small-batch spirits, including Vodka, Gin, Pommeau and Bourbon Whiskey.

Learn more at Beakandskiff.com.

